Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 25,555 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $63,896,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,489 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 751,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 956,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 749,058 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.