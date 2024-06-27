Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 222,260 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDX

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.