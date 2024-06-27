Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.