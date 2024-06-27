Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 503,348 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LPX opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

