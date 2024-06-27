Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $218.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.