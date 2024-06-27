Made Tech Group’s (MTEC) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Made Tech Group Trading Up 12.9 %

LON:MTEC opened at GBX 16.66 ($0.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,665.50 and a beta of 0.85. Made Tech Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 19 ($0.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Made Tech Group

In other Made Tech Group news, insider Neil Elton acquired 209,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £29,391.18 ($37,284.26). Corporate insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

