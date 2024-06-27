Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Position Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 631,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,447 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $9,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,524,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.2 %

MRTN opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.76. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

