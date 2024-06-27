Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $452.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.78. The stock has a market cap of $420.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,466,191,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,426,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,466,191,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,025,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,000,650. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.