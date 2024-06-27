Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 1,374 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

