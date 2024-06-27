Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $13.48 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 210,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.51.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

