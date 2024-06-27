Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

