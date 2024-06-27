Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $223.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.52.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

