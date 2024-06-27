Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 18,154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.