Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 9,302 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,849,000 after acquiring an additional 212,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWR opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

