Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 118 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $200.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

