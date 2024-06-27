Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 191 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.40 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

