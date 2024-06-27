Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 37,751 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,751 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

