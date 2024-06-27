Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

