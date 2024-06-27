Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 39.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $257.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.15 and its 200-day moving average is $279.82. The company has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.