Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

MDY opened at $531.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

