Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,652,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00.
  • On Monday, May 13th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00.
  • On Monday, April 29th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $135,020.00.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $2,386,875.00.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,458,500.00.
  • On Monday, April 8th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,566,500.00.
  • On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

