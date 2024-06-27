Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,652,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $135,020.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $2,386,875.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,458,500.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,566,500.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

