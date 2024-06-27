McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $88.63 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

About McGrath RentCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

