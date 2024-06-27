Michael L. Clary Sells 30,634 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 107,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 159,629.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 424,615 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $42,576,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.