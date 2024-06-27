Michael Morris Sells 168,541 Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Morris sold 168,541 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85), for a total value of £112,922.47 ($143,248.09).

Picton Property Income Trading Down 0.4 %

PCTN opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.87) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.75. Picton Property Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 60.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.40 ($0.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.94 million, a PE ratio of -456.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,666.67%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.