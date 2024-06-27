Michael Sentonas Sells 10,735 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $380.37 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 717.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.94 and a 200 day moving average of $311.52.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

