Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $160.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Micron Technology stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

