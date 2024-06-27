MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,372.15

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,372.15, but opened at $1,413.77. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,396.10, with a volume of 68,127 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,436.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.57 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,856 shares of company stock worth $59,250,731. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,864,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

