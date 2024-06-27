Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.90. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.