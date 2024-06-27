MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.