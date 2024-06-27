MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 2.0 %

MLKN opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

