MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $872.0 million-$912.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.3 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

