Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Dj Monagle III Sells 14,229 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 374.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

