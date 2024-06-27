MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st

Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 1st.
MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $0.34 on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
About MingZhu Logistics
