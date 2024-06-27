Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.94

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.27. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 165,555 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
