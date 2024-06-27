Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.94

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.27. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 165,555 shares.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.