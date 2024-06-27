Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.08. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 118,896 shares changing hands.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
