Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.08. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 118,896 shares changing hands.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mizuho Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 97,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

