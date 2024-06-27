Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 663.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $304.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.09. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.18 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

