Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,390 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.