MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $240.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.31. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.30.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

