Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s
Moody’s Price Performance
Moody’s stock opened at $419.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.88. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $428.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
