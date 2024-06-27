Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Up to $291.27

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $291.27, but opened at $298.02. Morningstar shares last traded at $298.02, with a volume of 1,147 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total transaction of $2,620,911.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,648,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,882,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total value of $2,620,911.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,648,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,882,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,802 shares of company stock worth $21,760,308. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.