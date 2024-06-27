Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 610,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 235,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.05. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

