NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

