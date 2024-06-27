National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.85

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 74240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.
National Beverage Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.79.
National Beverage Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 84,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
