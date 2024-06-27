National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,125 ($14.27) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.87) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
