National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,125 ($14.27) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.87) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

LON NG opened at GBX 887.60 ($11.26) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 988.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 889.40 ($11.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.53).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

