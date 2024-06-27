National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NYSE:NPK opened at $74.63 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $529.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.55.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 230.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

