National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
NYSE:NPK opened at $74.63 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $529.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.55.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
