Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 2.2 %

NAII stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

