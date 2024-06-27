Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up to $92.40

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.40, but opened at $94.70. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $93.93, with a volume of 538 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 420,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.