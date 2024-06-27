nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,019,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,057,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,019,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,946.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,320,162 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,741 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

