Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

