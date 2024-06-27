Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix
Netflix Price Performance
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $676.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $623.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $689.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.